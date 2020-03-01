Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday.

Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders decisively for his first victory of the 2020 election campaign.

Biden’s bid has been gaining steam after lackluster finishes in the first two primary states.

In three days the primary turns to Super Tuesday, when 14 states and one territory will vote.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden projected to win South Carolina Democratic presidential primary

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •DelawareonlineBelfast Telegraph


LISTEN: South Carolina Primary Live Coverage

Joe Biden was quickly projected to win the 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest. Live stream...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GrosecloseChip

Chip Groseclose RT @catturd2: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 The Corn Pop slayer is still alive. Biden projected to win South Carolina primary, in crucial boost for campaign… 5 minutes ago

TalkinToU

TalkinToU RT @CNNPolitics: Joe Biden after his projected win in the South Carolina primary: “For all those of you who’ve been knocked down, counted o… 14 minutes ago

GA_peach3102

GaPeach🍑4Trump⭐️⭐️Text Trump to 88022 RT @Rickster_75: I guess he’s getting closer to be the Senate of the United States!🤣🤣🤣Look at him what a creep! Moments after the polls clo… 20 minutes ago

SCPatriot39

Vickie RT @Tunnelcat2: ** BIDEN PROJECTED TO ** WIN SOUTH CAROLINA Lie after lie — gaff after gaff —Biden still wins South Carolina! •Runn… 24 minutes ago

HommellWernah

HOMMIE SALZBERG RT @BonginoReport: JUST IN: Joe Biden projected to win his first primary in South Carolina https://t.co/YLbZvuf94H 32 minutes ago

lshi7175

Woolbrook RT @jsolomonReports: Biden projected winner in South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary https://t.co/rhwKVeWFS2 40 minutes ago

stargazer1951

Star RT @CNNPolitics: Bernie Sanders after Joe Biden's projected win: “There are a lot of states in this country. Nobody wins them all. I want t… 42 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: Joe Biden projected as big South Carolina winner, blunting momentum of front-runner Bernie Sanders https://t.co/zqjmUNwQQn 43 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out [Video]Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing early victory in South Carolina&apos;s Democratic primary, resurrecting his faltering White House bid. Conway G. Gittens..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

According to Reuters, Tom Steyer on Saturday abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Steyer abandoned his bid after trailing in third place in the South Carolina primary. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.