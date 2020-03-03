Global  

WEB EXTRA: Buttigieg, Klobuchar & O'Rourke Endorse Biden

WEB EXTRA: Buttigieg, Klobuchar & O'Rourke Endorse Biden

WEB EXTRA: Buttigieg, Klobuchar & O'Rourke Endorse Biden

Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended their bids for president.

On Monday night, both Mayor Buttigieg and Senator Klobuchar endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Former Representative Beto O'Rourke also endorsed Biden.
