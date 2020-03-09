Global  

Gas Prices Drop As Russia And Saudi Arabia Fail To Reach Agreement

Gas Prices Drop As Russia And Saudi Arabia Fail To Reach Agreement

Gas Prices Drop As Russia And Saudi Arabia Fail To Reach Agreement

Two of the largest oil-producing countries in the world failed to reach an agreement on oil product so both have begun to produce more, this has led to a drop in prices at the pump for Pittsburghers, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Russia Can Live With $25 Oil For Years

After oil prices collapsed in the worst drop in nearly three decades—courtesy of the renewed...
OilPrice.com - Published

Biggest drop since the Gulf War: Oil plunges about 30 per cent after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, opens taps

Oil fell by the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald



