Coronavirus cases in India reach 62, 1 fresh case each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan | Oneindia

Coronavirus cases in India reach 62, 1 fresh case each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan

AS THE CORONAVIRUS MENACE CONTINUES TO HAUNT THE ENTIRE WORLD, THE TOTAL NO.

OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE CROSSED 60 WITH 14 NEW CASES REPORTED FROM KERALA, MAHARASHTRA AND KARNATAKA ONE CASE EACH REPORTED FROM DELHI & RAJASTHAN.

THE UNION HEALTH MINISTERY HAS STRONGLY ADVISED CITIZENS TO REFRAIN FROM TRAVELLING TO CHINA, ITALY, IRAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, JAPAN, FRANCE, SPAIN, AND GERMANY.