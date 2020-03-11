Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus cases in India reach 62, 1 fresh case each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan | Oneindia

Coronavirus cases in India reach 62, 1 fresh case each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus cases in India reach 62, 1 fresh case each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan | Oneindia

Coronavirus cases in India reach 62, 1 fresh case each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan | Oneindia

AS THE CORONAVIRUS MENACE CONTINUES TO HAUNT THE ENTIRE WORLD, THE TOTAL NO.

OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE CROSSED 60 WITH 14 NEW CASES REPORTED FROM KERALA, MAHARASHTRA AND KARNATAKA ONE CASE EACH REPORTED FROM DELHI & RAJASTHAN.

THE UNION HEALTH MINISTERY HAS STRONGLY ADVISED CITIZENS TO REFRAIN FROM TRAVELLING TO CHINA, ITALY, IRAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, JAPAN, FRANCE, SPAIN, AND GERMANY.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India reach 60; one fresh case each from Delhi, Rajasthan

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Coronavirus outbreak: India restricts export of 26 drugs as 3 fresh cases detected

While two cases - one each from Delhi and Telangana - were reported among people who had a travel...
DNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News [Video]Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP; Congress stresses they 'expelled Scindia; Congress claims rebel MLAs reluctant about joining BJP; Shiv Sena says MP virus will not affect Maharashtra; Pakistan air force..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:17Published

Hundreds of elephant centres facing closure as coronavirus decimates Thailand's tourism industry [Video]Hundreds of elephant centres facing closure as coronavirus decimates Thailand's tourism industry

Hundreds of elephant centres in Thailand are facing closure after the coronavirus decimated the country's tourism industry. The sanctuaries and zoos are popular with holidaymakers but since the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.