Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Speaking for just over ten minutes, Trump announced that he was suspending travel from Europe for 30 days.

The E.U.

Travel suspension will begin on Friday at midnight.

The U.K. will not be affected.

Trump also announced that all medical co-pays related to the coronavirus will be suspended.

He stated that anti-virals will be made available in "record time." Contradicting statements he made last week, Trump urged those who are sick to "stay home" from work.

He urged Americans to take "extra precautions," including "good hygiene," such as washing hands and cleaning often-used surfaces.

Trump said he "will soon be taking emergency action, that is unprecedented to provide financial relief," for working Americans who are "ill, quarantined or caring for others" with coronavirus.

Details of this plan were not provided.

Trump stated that he will ask Congress to make $50 billion available to small businesses affected by the pandemic in the form of low interest loans.

He stated he will also ask Congress to "provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief."
