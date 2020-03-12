Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US
Trump Suspends Travel
From Europe to the US President Donald Trump
addressed the nation from the Oval Office
on the day the World Health Organization
declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
Speaking for just over ten minutes,
Trump announced that he was
suspending travel from Europe for 30 days.
The E.U.
Travel suspension will begin
on Friday at midnight.
The U.K. will not be affected.
Trump also announced
that all medical co-pays related to
the coronavirus will be suspended.
He stated that anti-virals will
be made available in "record time." Contradicting statements he
made last week, Trump urged those
who are sick to "stay home" from work.
He urged Americans to take
"extra precautions," including "good hygiene," such
as washing hands and cleaning often-used surfaces.
Trump said he "will soon be taking emergency action, that is unprecedented to provide financial relief," for working Americans who are
"ill, quarantined or caring for others" with coronavirus.
Details of this plan were not provided.
Trump stated that he will ask
Congress to make $50 billion
available to small businesses affected
by the pandemic in the form of low interest loans.
He stated he will also ask
Congress to "provide Americans
with immediate payroll tax relief."