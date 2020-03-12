Trump suspends Europe-US travel

Global  

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night he was suspending all travel between the United States and Europe - excluding the UK and Ireland - for 30 days starting Friday as he seeks to combat the coronavirus.

It came amid a range of responses in the US to the coronavirus on Wednesday, including the immediate suspension of the NBA season, and the cancellation of several St Patrick's Day parades.

