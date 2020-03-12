Global  

British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack

British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack

British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack

A member of the British military has been killed alongside two Americans following a rocket attack on Taji air base in Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

