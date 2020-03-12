British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack A member of the British military has been killed alongside two Americans following a rocket attack on Taji air base in Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

