Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India records first coronavirus death, 76-year-old succumbs| Oneindia News

India records first coronavirus death, 76-year-old succumbs| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:27s - Published < > Embed
India records first coronavirus death, 76-year-old succumbs| Oneindia News

India records first coronavirus death, 76-year-old succumbs| Oneindia News

Kuldeep Sengar,others get 10 years jail in Unnao custodial death case; Benchmark indices nosedive, trading halted for 45 minutes; 76-year-old dies due to coronavirus in India; Trump endorses 'namaste'; Justin Trudeau's wife contracts coronavirus; Amit Shah says no one to be marked 'doubtful' on NPR and more news #Sensex #Covid_19 #StockMarket #Nifty #CoronavirusPandemic

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

poonamvadhwa

Poonam Vadhwa RT @XpressBengaluru: India recorded its first coronavirus death after a 76-year-old man passed away on Wednesday. Karnataka's Health Minist… 15 minutes ago

shivara11982399

shiva ram RT @Kranthi_KumarPK: India records first novel Coronavirus death as deceased Kalaburagi man tests positive. Lab reports confirmed that the… 23 minutes ago

KKMFIN

ArunMillan RT @YahooIndia: India records first COVID-19 death: 76-year-old who died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi https://t.co/jNFq6hRoXk #COVID19 #Karn… 30 minutes ago

KenAseka

Ken Aseka India records its first Coronavirus death. #CoronavirusPandemic 37 minutes ago

ScrabbIit

Scrabbl #India Records Its First Case of #Coronavirus Death as 76 Years Old Dies in #Karnataka. https://t.co/nt8NrRkRrd 45 minutes ago

sridharvMIRROR

Sridhar Vivan, Bangalore Mirror RT @Joshi_Aar: As India records its first #Coronavirus death in Karnataka (Gulbarga man who died two days back), Bengaluru readies to go in… 55 minutes ago

PairsonnalitesU

Stigmabase | UN Fighting Stigma : Coronavirus latest: India records first fatality as China sees lowest number of new cases: India… https://t.co/0WuXEBzKqd 58 minutes ago

HitsGoogle

Google Hits Coronavirus latest: India records first fatality as China sees lowest number of new cases on record… https://t.co/hpZmszqhrC 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.