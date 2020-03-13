India records first coronavirus death, 76-year-old succumbs| Oneindia News

Poonam Vadhwa RT @XpressBengaluru: India recorded its first coronavirus death after a 76-year-old man passed away on Wednesday. Karnataka's Health Minist… 15 minutes ago

shiva ram RT @Kranthi_KumarPK: India records first novel Coronavirus death as deceased Kalaburagi man tests positive. Lab reports confirmed that the… 23 minutes ago

ArunMillan RT @YahooIndia: India records first COVID-19 death: 76-year-old who died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi https://t.co/jNFq6hRoXk #COVID19 #Karn… 30 minutes ago

Ken Aseka India records its first Coronavirus death. #CoronavirusPandemic 37 minutes ago

Scrabbl #India Records Its First Case of #Coronavirus Death as 76 Years Old Dies in #Karnataka. https://t.co/nt8NrRkRrd 45 minutes ago

Sridhar Vivan, Bangalore Mirror RT @Joshi_Aar: As India records its first #Coronavirus death in Karnataka (Gulbarga man who died two days back), Bengaluru readies to go in… 55 minutes ago

Stigmabase | UN Fighting Stigma : Coronavirus latest: India records first fatality as China sees lowest number of new cases: India… https://t.co/0WuXEBzKqd 58 minutes ago