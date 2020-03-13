Global  

St. Paul Teachers Strike Over; Tentative Agreement Reached

Marielle Mohs reports that students will remain out of school Friday (1:14).

WCCO This Morning -- March 13, 2020

St. Paul teachers, school district reach deal ending strike

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul teachers union and Minnesota’s second-largest school district...
St. Paul schools shut as teachers strike amid contract talks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teachers at St. Paul Public Schools will go on strike Tuesday, after...
WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota BREAKING: The St. Paul teachers strike is over. Students will report to classes on Monday. | https://t.co/XMMDmrbtNo https://t.co/G7YRvFseZW 31 minutes ago

cindyja14458275

cindy janssen The St Paul teachers have a tentative agreement announced at 4am today! The strike is over! 50 minutes ago

MarielleMohs

Marielle Mohs BREAKING: The St. Paul Teachers strike is over. They will be back to work at 1pm on Friday, but still no classes fo… https://t.co/vhnScBUaJo 2 hours ago

ABC6NEWS

ABC 6 News - KAAL TV The St. Paul Federation of Educators is striking over demands for additional mental health, multilingual and specia… https://t.co/NmS087TyMn 23 hours ago

madddy17

Maddy Costello RT @honkdip: HEY!!!support saint paul teachers as they strike for the first time in over 70 years!! they’re fighting for funding for mental… 1 day ago

jim612

Summer is coming RT @JRobertSmith1: These morons who call themselves teachers actually think that striking will win over parents whose kids are being hurt b… 1 day ago

JRobertSmith1

J Robert Smith These morons who call themselves teachers actually think that striking will win over parents whose kids are being h… https://t.co/pjmyT7HxS8 2 days ago


Contract Talks Resume As St. Paul Teachers Strike Enters 3rd Day [Video]Contract Talks Resume As St. Paul Teachers Strike Enters 3rd Day

The St. Paul school district and its teachers union are resuming contract talks while striking educators continue to walk picket lines and classes are canceled for a third straight day Thursday, Liz..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:24Published

Teachers Strike In St. Paul Reaches Day 3 [Video]Teachers Strike In St. Paul Reaches Day 3

Teachers are asking for more funding for special education, bilingual services and mental health counseling, Kim Johnson reports (0:50). WCCO 4 News At Noon – March 12, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:50Published

