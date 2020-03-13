Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Disney Is Closing Its Theme Parks Worldwide Amid the Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Disney Is Closing Its Theme Parks Worldwide Amid the Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Disney Is Closing Its Theme Parks Worldwide Amid the Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Disney Is Closing Its Theme Parks Worldwide Amid the Global Coronavirus Outbreak

The Walt Disney Company has announced it is closing its theme parks worldwide, beginning this weekend, in an "abundance of caution" due to the coronavirus threat.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Disney shutting theme parks in California, Florida over coronavirus

Walt Disney Co will close its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris from this...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsRTTNewsThe Verge


Coronavirus: Disney, Universal closures create uncertainty for rest of tourism industry

In just a few days, Orlando's tourism industry will be operating as just a shell of itself when two...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Over Coronavirus Fears

The closure was in response to the state calling for no gatherings of more than 250 people. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:00Published

Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations [Video]Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations

As the coronavirus grips the United States, concerns over the rapidly spreading virus are prompting cancellations and closings. From sporting events to festivals and museums, Americans are shuttering..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.