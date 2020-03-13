Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Over Coronavirus Fears

The closure was in response to the state calling for no gatherings of more than 250 people.

Three of the Disney theme parks have closed - Shanghai Disney, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo...

Watch VideoBy the end of the weekend, every Disney theme park across the globe will be closed because...

Eagle News Disney closes US and Paris theme parks, delays 'Mulan' over virus Read here: https://t.co/MKvcfDHqJd #eaglenews https://t.co/bQWTr6K3sV 22 minutes ago

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @AFP : #UPDATE Disney closes theme parks in Florida, California and Paris and delays releases of major blockbusters including "Mulan" ov… 14 minutes ago

ShinyEeveeCosplayer RT @gothicsushii : Disney and Universal are officially shut down! On spring break! This makes this***official a big deal! Being g some… 10 minutes ago

Newsy The last parks to close — Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Paris — will do so Sunday night. https://t.co/xtAfhA4AXz 4 minutes ago

James Bird RT @business : JUST IN: Disney to close theme parks in Florida and Paris Other updates: -NBC will suspend production of Jimmy Fallon, Seth… 3 minutes ago