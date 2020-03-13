Global  

Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Over Coronavirus Fears

Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Over Coronavirus Fears

Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Over Coronavirus Fears

The closure was in response to the state calling for no gatherings of more than 250 people.

Jake Reiner reports.

Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Worldwide Over The Coronavirus

Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Worldwide Over The CoronavirusWatch VideoBy the end of the weekend, every Disney theme park across the globe will be closed because...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times•bizjournals•Reuters•RTTNews•Tamworth Herald•The Verge•Seattle Times•Mediaite


Disneyland Paris worker tests positive for coronavirus but park 'remains open'

Disneyland Paris worker tests positive for coronavirus but park 'remains open'Three of the Disney theme parks have closed - Shanghai Disney, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo...
Tamworth Herald - Published


jamesbird

James Bird RT @business: JUST IN: Disney to close theme parks in Florida and Paris Other updates: -NBC will suspend production of Jimmy Fallon, Seth… 3 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy The last parks to close — Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Paris — will do so Sunday night. https://t.co/xtAfhA4AXz 4 minutes ago

ShinyECosplayer

ShinyEeveeCosplayer RT @gothicsushii: Disney and Universal are officially shut down! On spring break! This makes this***official a big deal! Being g some… 10 minutes ago

jazmasigan_2

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @AFP: #UPDATE Disney closes theme parks in Florida, California and Paris and delays releases of major blockbusters including "Mulan" ov… 14 minutes ago

cassTTAAecg

Jelena Cassandra Sim 沈美铷 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Disney closes US and Paris theme parks, delays 'Mulan' over virus https://t.co/rvUrC7URYj https://t.co/eloEjuhFYD 17 minutes ago

lamRedUSA

IamRedUSA Disney World, Universal Orlando closing theme parks for rest of March as coronavirus concerns swell https://t.co/Zz9YAIXzqH 19 minutes ago

EagleNews

Eagle News Disney closes US and Paris theme parks, delays 'Mulan' over virus Read here: https://t.co/MKvcfDHqJd #eaglenews https://t.co/bQWTr6K3sV 22 minutes ago

DavidSecurity

DavidSecurity https://t.co/oSQ9tGmwfn Disney closes all theme parks as coronavirus spreads globally #coronavirus #Disney… https://t.co/9NksF3itAd 44 minutes ago


Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Worldwide Over The Coronavirus [Video]Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Worldwide Over The Coronavirus

This is only the third time in history that Disneyland has closed.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic

Cheddar's senior editor Carlo Versano breaks down the latest on the coronavirus pandemic. First starting in Europe: Spain just ordered the country's first lockdown in the region of Catalonia as the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:46Published

