Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Worldwide Over The Coronavirus

Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Worldwide Over The Coronavirus
This is only the third time in history that Disneyland has closed.
Disney closes theme parks as coronavirus spreads globally

The release of Disney's upcoming 'Mulan' was pulled, along with two other Mouse House titles, 'The...
Khaleej Times - Published

Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and...
bizjournals - Published


Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat [Video]Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat

Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat The Walt Disney Company announced the closure on Friday. Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney World and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Walt Disney Co. has announced it will close its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

