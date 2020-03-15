Global  

Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:41s
Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi

Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi

Air India flight carrying evacuated Indians from Italy reached Delhi on March 15.

The special flight took off from Milan carrying 211 Indian students & 8 others.

They will be quarantined for 14 days at ITBP’s camp in Chhawla area.

Italy is one of the worst hit countries in Europe.

As of March 14, total number of infections rose to 21,157 and death toll to 1,441.

In India, over 100 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far.

0
