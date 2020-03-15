Coronavirus: Thousands attend Bath half Marathon in UK despite virus outbreak

Despite the threat of coronavirus contamination, thousands of runners took part in the Bath Half Marathon with crowds of spectators lining the streets of the west country city.

The event organiser's webpage stated: “It is now too late for us to cancel or postpone the event.

The venue is built, the infrastructure is in place, the site and our contractors are ready.

Runners are already arriving in the city, keen for the race to go ahead.” Many people, including Bath MP Wera Hobhouse, have appealed directly to the organisers to cancel the event in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bath’s RUH Hospital charity has pulled out of the half marathon due to concerns over coronavirus.