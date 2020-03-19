Prime Minister Modi to address nation at 8 PM on COVID-19 battle | Oneindia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:12s - Published Prime Minister Modi to address nation at 8 PM on COVID-19 battle | Oneindia News Prime Minister to address nation amid COVID-19 outbreak at 8 PM; Total number of COVID-19 cases cross 165 in India; Italy records highest 1-day deaths due to Coronavirus among all nations so far; WHO urges all countries to test every suspected case of COVID-19, Study finds India's rate of infection far lower, but it may not last and more news #COVID2019india #CoronavirusPandemic #StrongerThanCorona

