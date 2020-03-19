Global  

Harvey Weinstein Moved To Maximum Security Prison In New York

State prison officials told reporters the former movie producer was transferred to Wende Correctional Facility Wednesday.

Harvey Weinstein headed to maximum-security prison in upstate NY

NEW YORK — Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been transferred to a maximum-security prison in...
Seattle Times - Published

Harvey Weinstein moved to maximum security prison in upstate N.Y.

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday was transferred to a maximum security prison in...
Reuters - Published


Harvey Weinstein leaves hospital and sent to maximum security prison

Harvey Weinstein was transferred to a maximum security prison in upstate New York. According to Reuters, he will serve a 23-year sentence for sexual assault and rape. The New York state Department of..

