Midmorning With Aundrea - March 20, 2020 (Part 4)

Cbs this morning's anthony mason spoke to grammy, oscar, emmy áandá tony award winner john legend, after he played an acoustic set on social media this week.

Script: /i know we'll be alright, i will stay with you&/ narr: for nearly an hour, john legend sat at his home piano singing and soothing his fans with a free concert broadcast live on instagram.

/you seem like you just don't know/ /don't know.../ narr: he was joined by his wife, a ácasualá chrissy teigen& /certain as the sun&/ narr: and three- year old daughter luna.

/rising in the east, tale as old as time&/ you brought chrissy and luna in as backup.

Absolutely!

Chrissy, i think was the highlight of the whole thing.

I sang.

She brought comic relief and excitement to the whole thing.

Luna came in and enjoyed herself too.

This is our home, this is what we do at home and we gave people a little bit of a view into what we do here.

Narr: the eleven- time grammy winner, like so many others right now, is stuck at home because of social distancing and self- quarantines.

How are you all coping at home?

You know we're just one day at a time trying to figure it out, trying to keep the kids entertained and occupied.

Is this disrupting your life much yet?

The kind of definition of what entertainers do when it comes to appearing places is playing or singing or performing in front of large groups of people.

And so all of those things are cancelled.

Narr: which is one reason legend and coldplay's chris martin are livestreaming performances to fans: /you're a sky, oh you're a sky full of stars/ narr: they're also raising awareness for coronavirus relief through the world health organization and global citizen.

You picked up the mantle from chris martin and had a concert right in your home.

Yes well you know a lot of us have been thinking about it, because everybody's off tour.

Everybody's tour has been postponed or cancelled.

And a lot of our listeners and fans are at home.

We wanted to find a way to use the power of music and art to bring people together.

/like a bridge... over... troubled... water.../ narr: legend called upon the simon and garfunkel classic "bridge ove troubled water" to remind us all how we can find comfort in each other when "time get rough."

I think at the peak you had something like 114,000 people watching.

That's a couple of arenas that was pretty cool.

The message we're trying to get out to people is one - as much as you can stay home and stay away from physical contact with other people.

And then secondly, if you have the means to help support other people that are going through a tougher time than you are, then try to do so.

Narr: legend and teigen also reminded people not to forget their mental health.

Don't transfer anger and your madness and isolation to other people.

I suggest you get a stress ball or a punching bag-- or mental health resources online too so if you are having issues with that, take care of yourself today-- --i'm seeing my therapist today via skype.

Narr: other artists are going online as well, even debuting new music.

/oh, let your love be known.../ narr: yesterday on facebook, bono gifted fans a new song for st.

Patrick's day& as did country singer luke combs& /just enjoy the gray... and hold on for better days, til the sun shines, shines again/ narr: combs said he would do a livestream performance every week people are self- quarantined.

Narr: legend also teased plans to release new music& just so you guys know i am going to put out a new album this year.

Oh my god, thank god, john.

Narr: before wrapping up with his number one hit /give your all to me, i'll give my all to you.

You're my end and my beginning.

legend has a new single coming out áfriday.á he teased that camila cabello and shawn mendes, miguel and