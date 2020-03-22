Global  

Congress Leaders To Meet With White To Negotiate Stimulus Package

Senators hope to take a procedural vote on the package sometime Sunday afternoon.

FedUpFedOut2020 RT @The_Real_Fly: The top four leaders of Congress will meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, hours before a cr… 3 minutes ago

Lauren Robertson RT @mkraju: New - The top four leaders of Congress will meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tomorrow morning just hours before a cr… 4 hours ago

