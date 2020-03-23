Global  

What could a London lockdown look like?

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to order a widespread lockdown after thousands of people ignored calls for “social distancing” to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

But if a shutdown did happen what would this mean for Londoners?

