UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,019, up 260 in one day

6091 London on Lockdown: deserted streets, and vehicles out on the road being checked by police.

Work is continuing to convert a large exhibition centre in east London into a huge emergency hospital.

And on Saturday a grim new toll - Britain said 1,019 people have now died after testing positive for coronavirus.

That's a rise of 260 on the total 24 hours earlier.

The number of people testing positive for the virus also rose to 17,089 - up from 14,543 on Friday.

This theme park just outside London has opened a drive-through coronavirus testing facility.

The peak of the epidemic in the UK is expected to come in several weeks.