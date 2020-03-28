Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,019, up 260 in one day

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,019, up 260 in one day

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,019, up 260 in one day

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,019, up 260 in one day

Britain said 1,019 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus by 1700GMT on Friday, a rise of 260 on the total 24 hours earlier.

Edward Baran reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,019, up 260 in one day

6091 London on Lockdown: deserted streets, and vehicles out on the road being checked by police.

Work is continuing to convert a large exhibition centre in east London into a huge emergency hospital.

And on Saturday a grim new toll - Britain said 1,019 people have now died after testing positive for coronavirus.

That's a rise of 260 on the total 24 hours earlier.

The number of people testing positive for the virus also rose to 17,089 - up from 14,543 on Friday.

This theme park just outside London has opened a drive-through coronavirus testing facility.

The peak of the epidemic in the UK is expected to come in several weeks.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RedConstructora

RedConstructoraS.A.S RT @Jerusalem_Post: The number of people testing positive for the #coronavirus was 17,089 as of 0900 GMT on Saturday, compared with an offi… 2 minutes ago

kristiinaallek1

Kristiina Allekõrs Spain records 832 deaths in one day https://t.co/N1CN3lKAJ8 3 minutes ago

Dailyviewgh

Daily View Gh Ghana’s Coronavirus death toll rises to 5 https://t.co/Yx7reeUDN7 via @Dailyviewgh 4 minutes ago

options_freak

Freak!!! RT @DeItaOne: CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL IN ITALY'S WORST-AFFECTED LOMBARDY REGION RISES BY AROUND 542 TO SOME 5,944 - SOURCE CORONAVIRUS CASE… 5 minutes ago

thatoneinla

♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡ RT @lesleyabravanel: @IvankaTrump @realDonaldTrump @AP @evanvucci Economic relief to a nation under the rule of a tragic #TurdReich regime… 5 minutes ago

bintburton

Shifa Mustapha Spain coronavirus death toll rises by 832 overnight in latest surge https://t.co/1CofhydAzi That is a huge rise. 6 minutes ago

Arabiandestiny3

karen poole RT @MTVEnglishNews: UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,019, up 260 in one day https://t.co/E21tRDMCin 8 minutes ago

JenUSAPatriot

WeThePeople..... RT @WCCO: The Minnesota Department of Health says the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state is now 441 and a fifth person… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.