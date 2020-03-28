UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,019, up 260 in one day

6091 London on Lockdown: deserted streets, and vehicles out on the road being checked by police.
Work is continuing to convert a large exhibition centre in east London into a huge emergency hospital.
And on Saturday a grim new toll - Britain said 1,019 people have now died after testing positive for coronavirus.
That's a rise of 260 on the total 24 hours earlier.
The number of people testing positive for the virus also rose to 17,089 - up from 14,543 on Friday.
This theme park just outside London has opened a drive-through coronavirus testing facility.
The peak of the epidemic in the UK is expected to come in several weeks.