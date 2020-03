23ABC News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for March 23, 2020

LOCAL HOSPITALS FACE A CRISIS OFTHEIR OWN.HOW A SUPPLY SHORTAGE ISHAPPENING NATIONWIDE - BUTALSO RIGHT HERE IN KERN COUNTY.AND -- AS THOSE DOCTORS, NURSESAND FIRSTRESPONDERS MAN THE FRONT LINES-- A LOCAL FRANCHISE ISSTEPPING IN TO GIVE SOMETHING ALITTLE TASTY BACK.AND IT WAS NOT YOUR NORMALBIRTHDAY PARTY.

WE'LL TELL YOUHOW A CALIFORNIA FAMILY MADETHIS 11-YEAR-OLD'SBIRTHDAY PARTY SPECIAL --WHILEPRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING.GOOD MORNING... AND THANKS FORTUNING IN FOR 23ABC NEWS AT SIXA-M..

I'M MIKE HART.AND I'M DANIELLE KERNKAMP.(THERE ARE NO MAJOR TRAFFICINCIDENTS TO REPORT THISMORNING.)(THERE ARE NO MAJOR TRAFFICINCIDENTS TO REPORT THISMORNING.)BREAKING NEWS THIS MORNING -- WEHAVE LEARNED THAT PG&E WILLPLEAD GUILTY TO FELONYINVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTERCHARGES RELATED TO THE CAMP FIRE-- THAT'SACCORDING TO THE WALL STREETJOURNAL.

THE CAMP FIRE WAS THEDEADLIEST WILDFIRE IN STATEHISTORY --KILLING 85 PEOPLE INBUTTE COUNTY IN 20-18.PG&E WAS CHARGED WITH 84 COUNTSOF MANSLAUGHTERAND ONE COUNT OF UNLAWFULLYCAUSING A FIRE.THE UTILITY COMPANY IS CURRENTLYGOING THROUGHBANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS.A MAN WHO WAS HOSPITALIZED AFTERBEING HIT BY A CAR IN EASTBAKERSFIELD SUNDAY NIGHT.BAKERSFIELD POLICE SAY THEVICTIM WAS IN A CROSSWALK ATMT.

VERNON AND BERNARD STREETAROUND 7-30 LAST NIGHT..

WHEN HEWAS HIT BY A CAR.OFFICIALS SAY THE MAN WASCROSSING THE ROAD AGAINST ARED SIGNAL LIGHT..

AND THEDRIVER HAD THE RIGHT OF WAY.INVESTIGATORS SAY THE MAN WASRUSHED TO A LOCAL HOSPITALWITH MAJOR INJURIES AND LISTEDIN CRITICALCONDITION.THE DRIVER COOPERATED WITH THEINVESTIGATION.HE WAS CITED AT THE SCENE FORDRIVING WITH A SUSPENDEDLICENSE.ALCOHOL OR DRUGS WERE NOTDETERMINED TO BE A FACTOR.AND A 4-POINT-3 MAGNITUDEEARTHQUAKE SHOOK THEGROUND SUNDAY NIGHT -- JUST 23MILES OUTSIDE OF RIDGECREST.ACCORDING TO THE U-S GEOLOGICALSURVEY -- THEEARTHQUAKE OCCURRED SUNDAY AT10:53 P.M.

THE QUAKE OCCURRED ATA DEPTH OF 1-POINT-2 MILESBELOW THE EARTH'S SURFACE.THE U-S-G-S SAYS IN THE LAST TENDAYS -- THERE HAVE BEEN TWOEARTHQUAKES WITH A MAGNITUDE OF3-POINT-0 ORGREATER CENTERED NEARBY.THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAKS HAVEFORCED COMPANIES TO SHUTDOWN ANDLET GO OF MILLIONS OFEMPLOYEES.IN THIS WEEK'S KERN BACK INBUSINESS, 23 ABC'S DANIELAGARRIDO HAS MORE ON WHO ISHIRING DURING THIS TIME.LAST WEEK, MILLIONS OF PEOPLEACROSS THE COUNTRYLOST THEIR JOBS OR HAD THEIRHOURS CUT DUE TO THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAKS.BUT ACCORDING TO MARKET WATCH,THE PANDEMIC HASALSO CREATED A SPIKE IN DEMANDFOR CRITICAL PRODUCTS ANDSERVICES.HERE'S WHERE TO START LOOKING..AMAZON POSTED ON THEIR COMPANYBLOG THAT THEY ARELOOKING TO HIRE 100-THOUSAND NEWROLES IN THE E-COMMERCECOMPANY TO SUPPORT PEOPLESTAYING AT HOME.THE COMPANY SAYS THEY ARELOOKING TO FILL DRIVING JOBS ASWELL AS FULFILLMENT CENTERS, ONEOF WHICH IS OPENINGIN BAKERSFIELD THIS YEAR.IN THE PAST WEEK, THE COMPANYPOSTED OVER 40 OPENPOSITIONS FOR THE LOCAL AMAZONDISTRIBUTIONCENTER.ROLES AVAILABLE FOR HIRE INCLUDEWAREHOUSE OPERATIONS INVARIOUS SHIFT TIMES ANDMANAGERS.WALMART IS ALSO LOOKING TO HIREDURING THIS TIME.THE RETAILER SAYS IT PLANS TOHIRE 150-THOUSAND NEWEMPLOYEES THROUGH THE END OFMAY.IN THE PAST WEEK, THE COMPANYHAS POSTED OVER 30OPEN POSITIONS IN BAKERSFIELD,TEHACHAPI, SHAFTER ANDDELANO FOR DRIVERS AND IN- STOREWORKERS.GROCERY STORES ARE ALSO HIRINGEMPLOYEES AS HUNDREDS OFPEOPLE FLOOD TO SHOP EVERY DAYDURING THE PANDEMIC.LOCALLY, STORES LIKE WINCO,ALBERTSONS, VONS, ANDSPROUTS HAVE POSTED APPLICATIONSIN THE PAST WEEKFOR IMMEDIATE HIRE FOR POSITIONSCASHIER,STOCKING, AND DRIVER POSITIONS.FOR KERN BACK IN BUSINESS, I'MDANIELA GARRIDO, 23 ABC NEWSCONNECTING YOU.AND THE CHINA PEAK MOUNTAINRESORT HAS DECIDED TOCLOSE IT'S DOORS THIS SEASON.THE SKI RESORT SAID "WE HAVEDECIDED TO ABANDON OUREFFORT TO RE-OPEN.

WE'RE LOOKINGFORWARD TO AGREAT SEASON, AND OUR BESTSEASON PASSES EVER ARE ONSALE THROUGH MAY 1"ACCORDING TO A FACEBOOK POST -CHINA PEAK WILL HAVE THOSEPASSES AVAILABLE ON THEIRWEBSITE.THE C-E-O OF HOUCHIN COMMUNITYBLOOD BANK IS ASKING FOR HELP ONBEHALF OF ADVENTIST HOSPITAL --RIGHTHERE IN BAKERSFIELD.BRAD BRYAN POSTED A MESSAGE ONFACEBOOK --READING..

"THE HOSPITAL IS INDESPERATE NEED OF MASKS TOPROTECT ITS EMPLOYEES -- SODESPERATE THAT THEY AREPLEADING FOR THE COMMUNITY TOHELP THEM "HAND MAKE"MASKS.BRYAN SAID SATURDAY THAT THEHOSPITAL IS IN NEED OF 5,000COTTON FACE MASKS.HE SAYS ALL YOU NEED IS COTTONFABRIC..

ELASTIC..

A NEEDLE ANDTHREAD.YOU CAN DROP OFF THE MASKS THISWEEK AT EITHER HOUCHINDONOR CENTER DURING BUSINESSHOURS AND HOUCHIN WILLDELIVER THEM TO THE HOSPITAL ONA DAILY BASIS.FOR INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO HANDMAKE THESE MASKS - HEAD TO OURWEBSITE TURN-TO-23-DOT COM.AND IN LIGHT OF THIS NEWS -- THETEJON INDIAN TRIBE ANNOUNCEDSUNDAY THAT THEY WILL DONATESUPPLIES TO LOCAL DIGNITYHEALTH HOSPITALS TO ASSIST THEIRBATTLE AGAINSTTHE CORONAVIRUS.THE TRIBE SAID THAT THEY WILLDONATE 14-HUNDRED MASKSTO BOTH DIGNITY HEALTH MERCY ANDMEMORIAL HOSPITALS .THE DONATIONS WILL BE DROPPEDOFF AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OFMEMORIAL HOSPITAL THIS MORNINGAT 10 O'CLOCK.OUR KERN COUNTY COMMUNITY ISCOMINGTOGETHER DURING THIS TRYING TIMEAND WE HAVESOMEGOOD NEWS FORDOCTORS--NURSES--AND FIRSTRESPONDERS -LITTLE CAESAR'S HAS A DEAL YOUDON'T WANT TO MISS!LITTLE CAESAR'S SAYS TOMORROWAND WEDNESDAY --THEY WILL OFFERFREE PIZZA TO DOCTORS, NURSESAND FIRSTRESPONDERS AS A "THANK YOU" FORTHEIR SERVICE.

JUST STOP BY ANYLITTLE CAESAR'S IN KERN COUNTYSHOWYOUR PROFESSIONAL I-D AND ENJOYA HOT-N-READY ONTHE HOUSE.LIMIT IS ONE PER CUSTOMER--PERVISIT - AVAILABLE FOR PICK UPONLYUNTIL SUPPLIES LAST.THE KERN COUNTY FRANCHISE SAYS-- "WE APPRECIATEEVERYTHING YOU'RE DOING ON THEFRONT LINES AND WE HOPETHAT OUR LITTLE GESTURE ISMAKING YOUR LIFE A BITEASIER."DESPITE THE DIRE HEALTHEMERGENCY AROUND THEWORLD... ONE FAMILY IS MAKINGSURE A BOY HAS A HAPPY BIRTHDAY.MARLEE GINTER HAS THE STORY OFJOY ... AMID THE PANDEMIC.IT'S NOT THE USUAL PARTY.(DO NOT TAKE NAME CG)ZACHARYGAMA/CELEBRATING 11TH BIRTHDAY: "YEAH, IT'SSORT OF STRANGE." ZACHARY GAMA'S(GAH-MUH) 11TH BIRTHDAY WAS LIKENO OTHER HE'S CELEBRATED BEFORE.HE GOT BIRTHDAY WISHES -PRESENTS -(TAKE CG)ZACHARYGAMA/CELEBRATING 11TH BIRTHDAY:"I FELT, I FELT HEART WARMED.

IEVEN, ONE OF MY AUNTS EVEN GAVEME SOME MONEY."ALL FROM SIX FEET AWAY - BUTTHEY MADE THE MOST OF THEDISTANCE.ZACHARY GOT HIS VERY OWN PARADE.JENNIFER PERERIA/ZACHARY' SAUNT: "AND WE HAD BIRTHDAY MUSICPLAYING OUTSIDE OF OUR CARS ASWE DROVE AROUND TO THE COURT."MELISSA CRIVELLO/ ZACHARY'SAUNT: "ZACHARY LOVES GODZILLA SOWE MADE SURE TO INCLUDED A LOTOF GODZILLA ON THE POSTERS."KRISTIN GAMA/ZACHARY'S MOM:"WE'RE BLESSED AND I THINK THATNOT A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE AFAMILY LIKE US AND IKNEW THAT THEY WOULD DOSOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL FORHIM."JENNIFER PERERIA/ZACHARY' SAUNT: "I THINK IT'S REALLYIMPORTANT BECAUSE THEIR KIDS ANDBIRTHDAY MEMORIES I FEEL ARESUCH AN IMPORTANT MEMORY IN ACHILD'S LIFE."AND WHILE IT WILL BE A BIRTHDAYTO REMEMBER - ZACHARY ALREADYHAS WISH FOR NEXT YEAR.ZACHARY GAMA/CELEBRATIN G 11THBIRTHDAY: "THAT THERE WOULD BENO MORE VIRUSES GOING AROUNDLIKE, LIKE COVID- 19."(THERE ARE NO MAJOR TRAFFICINCIDENTS TO REPORT THISMORNING.)(THERE ARE NO MAJOR TRAFFICINCIDENTS TO REPORT THISMORNING.)COMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS AT FIVE--