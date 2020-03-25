Kentucky National Guard helping during coronavirus outbreak

Growing coronavirus emergency understandably has people worried and uneasy.

And, some of the images we're seeing don't help ease those concerns....like first responders covered from head- to-toe in protective gear, and national guard soldiers outside hospitals.

Abc 36's alexus larson talked to the kentucky national guard about its role in the crisis.

People from all walks of life.

Are fighting against a virus.

We can't see or touch.

And now, a group of citizen soldiers -- the national guard -- is being called in not to help in some far away place but right here at home.

"i feel like the ky national guard and the members of our organization are fully prepared."

Major stephen martin says it's possible people could start to see more military in public.

But it's no reason to worry.

He says there's been rumors that if they're out.

Martial law will go into effect.

Major martin stresses those rumors aren't true.

"we will not be mobilized for martial law."

Instead, major martin says if we see extra men and women in uniform.

It means they're helping others.

"any capacity that we'll be helping in will be providing support to other agencies whether it's department of transportation, kentucky emergency management."

Right now, major martin says there's about 50 service men and women working in direct response to the coronavirus..

And he expects there to be more people in the coming days.

"we're kentuckians, too.

So being able to provide support to fellow kentuckians is exactly why many of us have signed up."

Service members are working in an operations center to monitor supplies delivered to first responders and healthcare providers.

According to the governor, they also are providing some security.

Reporting in lexington, alexus larson,