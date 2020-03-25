Stimulus deal package

C1 3 reaching a deal on a massive relief bill to help jumpstart the economy-- the biggest economic stimulus package in moderm american history.

It comes as the president says he wants to re-open parts of the economy by easter..

Even as health experts overwhelmingly say haven't yet seen the worst of the outbreak.

Ines de la cuetara has the latest.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Senate Majority Leader

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Senate Majority Leader

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Senate Minority Leader
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) New York

Ines de la Cuetara ABC News Overnight-Lawmakers on Capitol Hill finally reaching a deal on that multi trillion dollar stimulus package meant to help revive the US economy..

Mcconnell sot: good news for families all across america, at last-we have a deal.

The deal comes after five days of marathon negotiations- democrats wanted the plan to do more for workers..

And were pushing for a marshall plan for hospitals.

Schumer sot: to all americans i say- help is on the way this- as the president reveals he wants parts of the economy re-open by easter..

Trump sot: easter is our timeline, what a great timeline that would be.

According to morgan stanley, 3.4 million people filed for unemployment last week--that's nearly five times more than the highest week ever.

Trump arguing on fox news..

Current restrictions may infect the economy to point of no return.

Trump sot: you're going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression.

Suicides by the thousands.

But health care experts warn the country is nowhere near ready..

Fauci sot: no one is going to want to tone down things when you see what's going on in a place like new york city.

I mean, that's just you know, good public health practice and common sense.

In new york city, the infection rate doubling every 3 days..

The government now urging people fleeing the city to self-quarantine for 14 days.

New york governor andrew cuomo calling on the federal government to do more cuomo sot: when we went to war, we didn't say, any company out there want to build a battle ship?

The president said it's a war, it is a war.

Tag: senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says a vote is expected later today.

And treasury sec steve mnuchin says the president "absolutely" sign this deal.

