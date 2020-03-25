Global  

Stimulus deal package

C1 3 reaching a deal on a massive relief bill to help jumpstart the economy-- the biggest economic stimulus package in moderm american history.

It comes as the president says he wants to re-open parts of the economy by easter..

Even as health experts overwhelmingly say haven't yet seen the worst of the outbreak.

Ines de la cuetara has the latest.

L3: nation view white congress reaches deal in stimulus package l3: nation view white sen.

Mitch mcconnell (r-ky) senate majority leader l3: nation view white congress reaches deal in stimulus package l3: nation view white sen.

Chuck schumer (d-ny) senate minority leader l3: nation national institute of allergy and infectious dise ... l3: nation view white congress reaches deal in stimulus package l3: nation view white gov.

Andrew cuomo (d) new york l3: nation view white congress reaches deal in stimulus package l3: nation view white ines de la cuetara abc news overnight-lamakers on captiol hill finally reaching a deal on that multi trillion dollar stimulus package meant to help revive the us economy..

Mcconnell sot: good news for families all across america, at last-we have a deal.

The deal comes after five days of marathon negotiations- democrats wanted the plan to do more for workers..

And were pushing for a marshall plan for hospitals.

Schumer sot: to all americans i say- help is on the way this- as the president reveals he wants parts of the economy re-open by easter..

Trump sot: easter is our timeline, what a great timeline that would be.

According to morgan stanley, 3.4 million people filed for unemployment last week--that's nearly five times more than the highest week ever.

Trump arguing on fox news..

Current restrictions may infect the economy to point of no return.

Trump sot: you're going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression.

Suicides by the thousands.

But health care experts warn the country is nowhere near ready..

Fauci sot: no one is going to want to tone down things when you see what's going on in a place like new york city.

I mean, that's just you know, good public health practice and common sense.

In new york city, the infection rate doubling every 3 days..

The government now urging people fleeing the city to self-quarantine for 14 days.

New york governor andrew cuomo calling on the federal government to do more cuomo sot: when we went to war, we didn't say, any company out there want to build a battle ship?

The president said it's a war, it is a war.

Tag: senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says a vote is expected later today.

And treasury sec steve mnuchin says the president "absolutely" sign this deal.

Time is... still ahead, boredom at its finest...a man runs a marathon on the 23- foot balcony... plus, we'll introduce you to this year's cadbury bunny in about 10 c1 3 boredom at




