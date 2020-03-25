Coronavirus Update: Prince Charles Tests Positive, Cases Worldwide Surpass 428,000



Tweets about this Cee Cee RT @business: Coronavirus latest: - Prince Charles tests positive - Spain reports its deadliest day yet with 738 fatalities - Germany sees… 11 seconds ago Mark Sherwood RT @GMB: His office said the 71-year-old remains 'in good health'. https://t.co/8u2DY4cVLD 2 minutes ago Andrea Nicolas RT @7NewsAdelaide: BREAKING: The Prince of Wales has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. #coronavirus #7NEWS https://t.co/qlkoRbd7SJ 2 minutes ago