Watch: Gorakhpur students' mantra to pass time during lockdown over coronavirus

India is under a complete lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

The rapid spread of virus has led to the postponement of board exams. Kids in Gorakhpur, however, are not sitting back home idle.

They are utilising their time in their own way.

The parents are assisting their kids too.

Nation is under a three-week long complete lockdown till April 14.

So far, India has reported over 560 coronavirus infections and 10 deaths.

