NY Couple 3D Printing Face Shields For Health Care Workers 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:02s - Published NY Couple 3D Printing Face Shields For Health Care Workers CBS4's Nancy Chen shares how Isaac Budmen and Stephanie Keefe are helping in the coronavirus fight. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nadia RT @DrOz: This couple is 3D-printing hundreds of face shields for health care workers. #covid19 https://t.co/4YodszRxVF 1 day ago Sandy Straub Couple invents 3D-printed face shields to battle coronavirus - New York Daily News https://t.co/zKxyEAaYXc 2 days ago Magoo RT @SharecareInc: This couple is printing 3D face shields for healthcare workers battling #covid19. https://t.co/I6iywxAz1Q 3 days ago Sharecare This couple is printing 3D face shields for healthcare workers battling #covid19. https://t.co/I6iywxAz1Q 3 days ago 3D Printing News NY Couple 3D Printing Face Shields For Health Care Workers #3dprinting https://t.co/0bVlx6cQ9x 4 days ago Jim Starowicz A couple outside of Syracuse, New York, are using their 3D-printing business to print hundreds of face shields for… https://t.co/2gU8MW5rcT 4 days ago Workhuman A New York couple is creating plastic face shields to help protect healthcare workers from #COVID19: “We thought, t… https://t.co/ZKGxOr3tWD 4 days ago