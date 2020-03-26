Rikers Island Rate Of Coronavirus Infection 7 Times Higher Than Citywide now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:48s - Published Rikers Island Rate Of Coronavirus Infection 7 Times Higher Than Citywide The Coronavirus is spreading rapidly through New York City, even more so at Rikers Island and other jails, according to Legal Aid Society. The organization says the infection rate at local jails is more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large. Katie Johnston reports. 0

Tweets about this Sean Quinlan ⚖ RT @aclupa: A new analysis shows the rate of coronavirus infection in NYC's jails is seven times higher than in the outside population. Whe… 3 minutes ago Lee RT @williamcson: “The infection rate at local jails is more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the cou… 11 minutes ago ACLU of Pennsylvania A new analysis shows the rate of coronavirus infection in NYC's jails is seven times higher than in the outside pop… https://t.co/obEt3gyytL 28 minutes ago Allen S. Popper RT @LegalAidNYC: “Based on this analysis, NYC jails have become the epicentre of Covid-19. It is imperative that Albany, City Hall, our loc… 58 minutes ago William C. “The infection rate at local jails is more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than… https://t.co/VJz53ULW04 1 hour ago Muqadas Noor RT @Independent: New York prisons facing dramatic surge in coronavirus infections https://t.co/KhEuPE0kux 1 hour ago