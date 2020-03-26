Global  

Rikers Island Rate Of Coronavirus Infection 7 Times Higher Than Citywide

Rikers Island Rate Of Coronavirus Infection 7 Times Higher Than Citywide

Rikers Island Rate Of Coronavirus Infection 7 Times Higher Than Citywide

The Coronavirus is spreading rapidly through New York City, even more so at Rikers Island and other jails, according to Legal Aid Society.

The organization says the infection rate at local jails is more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large.

Katie Johnston reports.

