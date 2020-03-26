Park Gatherings

With recent warmer weather, people are heading outside to parks, but some of you are writing and calling expressing concern that crowds of people could spread COVID-19.



Tweets about this Child Of Grace❤👌🔥💋 RT @dawisu: H.E @GovUmarGanduje has directed the Ministry of Environment to commence mass fumigation & disinfection of places of large gath… 58 seconds ago Just A Random Introvert RT @NatlParkService: Social distancing means avoiding large gatherings and maintaining distance (6 ft) from others. While we're at it, reme… 1 minute ago Shamsuddeen Usman Songuy RT @aaibrahm: #COVID-19. Kano State Government commenced the mass fumigation and disinfection of places of large gatherings in a bid to p… 8 minutes ago