President Trump Considering Quarantine In New Jersey, New York And Connecticut

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend President Trump Considering Quarantine In New Jersey, New York And Connecticut WITH 34 DEATHS.DELAWARE, FIRST STATE, 213 CASESWITH FIVE DEATHS.PRESIDENT TRUMP SURPRISEDGOVERNORS BY TWEETING HE ISTHINKING ABOUT IMPOSINGQUARANTINE IN NEW YORK, NEWJERSEY AND CONNECTICUT.HE SPOKE ABOUT IT SHORTLY AFTERTHE TWEET WENT ON IT.I WILL MAKE A DECISION VERYQUICKLY, VERY SHORTLY, AQUARANTINE BECAUSE IT'S SUCH AHOT AREA WILL BE ANNOUNCING THATONE WAY OR ANOTHER, FAIRLY SOON.DURING AN AFTERNOON NEWSCONFERENCE, NEW JERSEY GOVERNORPHIL MURPHY SAID THE PRESIDENTHASN'T CONTACTED HIM ABOUT APOSSIBLE QUARANTINE.I LITERALLY SAW THE STORY ASWALKING IN, UNTIL FURTHERNOTIFIED, WE'LL KEEP DOINGEXACTLY WHAT WE'RE DOING.WE BELIEVE THE DATA AND FACTS





