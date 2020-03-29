Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Belarus plays on as world soccer is put on ice

Belarus plays on as world soccer is put on ice

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Belarus plays on as world soccer is put on ice

Belarus plays on as world soccer is put on ice

Soccer fans in need of their weekly fix are turning to Belarus, home to one of the few professional leagues that is still playing.

David Doyle reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Belarus plays on as world soccer is put on ice

Slutsk.

Smolevichi.

Vitebsk.

These names probably meant nothing to most soccer fans - that is until now.

With professional soccer at a standstill across the world those in need of their weekly fix are turning... to Belarus.

It's one of Europe's least glamorous leagues but it also says it has no intention of postponing or canceling matches.

One reason for that can be found not on the soccer pitch, but on the ice.

President Alexander Lukashenko - he's the one in the black helmet - has downplayed the need for social distancing.

He says quote "it's better to die standing, than to live on your knees".

And that's why fans are still packing stadiums across the country.

Irresponsible, some might say, but good news for sports fans and for the Belarusian Football Federation - which has secured broadcasting deals with ten countries including Israel, India and Russia.

Nikolai Gorshkov, managing director of Smiths Pub in Moscow, says the Belarusian league is a symbol that, despite everything, soccer is still alive.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

wojciech_wiecek

OG WOJI When #Covid_19 stops most sports in the world but Belarus Soccer League still plays. Make that $$$ @garyvee… https://t.co/DGaLFu6ISE 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.