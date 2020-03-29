Global  

Fauci Warns US Could Reach 200,000 Coronavirus Cases

Fauci Warns US Could Reach 200,000 Coronavirus Cases

Fauci Warns US Could Reach 200,000 Coronavirus Cases

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said U.S. deaths from COVID-19 could reach 200,000.

Dr. Anthony Fauci made these estimates as major cities such as New York, warned they would run out of medical supplies soon.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city needs hundreds more ventilators and more masks, gowns and other supplies in a few days.

Louisiana’s Governor John Bel Edwards said they tried to order 12,000 ventilators and received 192.

According to Reuters, the U.S.

Fauci Warns US Could Reach 200,000 Coronavirus Cases

Tweets about this

JohnPaulHunt9

John-Paul Hunt John-Paul J has shared content with you from MSN puts the stuff remaining into the quantum 3d replicator/3dprinter… https://t.co/IHDVVuVzW5 25 seconds ago

LMistereo

langelo mistereo U.S. virus deaths could reach 200,000, Fauci warns as medical supplies run short https://t.co/JTaJnvg9Fu 28 seconds ago

FastTrackHK

FastTrack Hong Kong RT @BloombergAsia: U.S. coronavirus deaths could reach as high as 200,000, according to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseas… 41 seconds ago

kalimano

Ivan E Calimano This is going nowhere.... https://t.co/4dwqPiSr0n 53 seconds ago

hellra8zer

Vintage 1962 #coronavirus #fauci U.S. virus deaths could reach 200,000, Fauci warns https://t.co/PlirNc47fg 1 minute ago

Jizzernaut

FF PrognosisNegative RT @News12NJ: Millions of Americans will be infected by the #coronavirus and 100,000 to 200,000 will die, the U.S. government's top infecti… 1 minute ago

DCampbellN12

Danielle Campbell RT @News12LI: Millions of Americans will be infected by the #coronavirus and 100,000 to 200,000 will die, the U.S. government's top infecti… 2 minutes ago

zawan273

Zaheer Ahmad Awan RT @business: U.S. coronavirus deaths could reach as high as 200,000, according to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Di… 2 minutes ago

