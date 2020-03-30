Global  

USNS hospital ship Comfort arrives in Manhattan to help with coronavirus overflow

The USNS Comfort arrives to cheers and signs as people gathered to watch the giant hospital ship as it docks at Pier 90 along Manhattan's west side on Monday (March 30).

The vessel will be used as an overflow hospital for patients testing negative for COVID-19.

The crew members aboard the ship will not be allowed to leave the vessel while in New York in order to maintain sanitation, cleanliness and health of those aboard being treated.

