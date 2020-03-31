Gov. Cuomo's Coronavirus Update -- March 31, 2020

Andrew Cuomo addresses the media on Tuesday, says his brother has tested positive, and more.



Tweets about this WatsupAmericas Latest: WATCH LIVE: NY governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update — March 31, 2020 https://t.co/1A4Mg0ZBg4 26 minutes ago Lennart WATCH LIVE: NY governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update -- March 3... https://t.co/DdYlOoRTi4 via @YouTube 30 minutes ago TheMagicalAlly💖 RT @NewsHour: WATCH LIVE: NY governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update -- March 31, 2020 https://t.co/NVcdFcwrYY 1 hour ago Steven Lowen Confirmed Arizona coronavirus cases near 1,300, with 24 known deaths https://t.co/kwr0NttIq2 via @azcentral Thank… https://t.co/y7GBK4waKE 1 hour ago Tom Bingham ‎ 𒀡 ICYMI Replay: Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus update. March 31, Another example of Great leadership in America. I❤️NY https://t.co/ogzO3rZwvQ 1 hour ago BeeNewsDaily RT @BeeNewsDaily: Watch what happened at 0:12 in @NewsHour's broadcast: WATCH LIVE: NY governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update -- Ma… 2 hours ago IyaPatsy QvsQTarot (IfaMidwives) WATCH LIVE: NY governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update -- March 3... https://t.co/limqri0M4w via @YouTube 2 hours ago Purple Shoes Watch what happened at 37:48 in @NewsHour's broadcast: WATCH LIVE: NY governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus updat… https://t.co/Nav6fcFYH5 2 hours ago