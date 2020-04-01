Communities secretary on virus testing capacity

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick claims the UK now have the capacity to test 15,000 people for coronavirus daily in the UK.

Mr Jenrick also said he wanted to see the UK go "much further and much faster with testing", as the government were criticised for being slow to roll out testing compared to other countries - such as Germany and South Korea.

Report by Keaneyn.

