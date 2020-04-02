Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: 5 NJ Nursing Home Residents Die After COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus Update: 5 NJ Nursing Home Residents Die After COVID-19 Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: 5 NJ Nursing Home Residents Die After COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus Update: 5 NJ Nursing Home Residents Die After COVID-19 Outbreak

There has been another deadly outbreak of the coronavirus at a New Jersey nursing home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

D_Crow_ISYMFS

Phillip De Leon Sr. RT @JoeGalliNews: Update: 14 people a San Antonio nursing home have tested positive for #coronavirus. https://t.co/0bGW5o24Bu 1 minute ago

RickyCavazos_

Ricky Cavazos Coronavirus Update: Five Residents Dead After COVID-19 Outbreak At Nursing Home In New Milford, NJ https://t.co/Xco9koCnrz via @CBSNewYork 17 minutes ago

JoeGalliNews

Joe Galli Update: 14 people at a San Antonio nursing home have been diagnosed with coronavirus. https://t.co/XRh57DB78A 53 minutes ago

JoeGalliNews

Joe Galli Update: 14 people a San Antonio nursing home have tested positive for #coronavirus. https://t.co/0bGW5o24Bu 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.