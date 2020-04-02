Starkville under 24/7 curfew, MSU closes buildings to combat coronavirus

In starkville, the city still doesn't have a curfew in place mayor lynn spruill tweeted this morning that a curfew isn't necessary now that the govenror has said that everyone has to stay home except for essential business.

She said we're on a 24/7 curfew at mississippi state..president, dr. mark keenum ordered all buildings on campus closed starting friday for the duration of the state's "shelter in place" order.

Right now less than 600 in- state, out-of-state and international students continue to live on campus at mississippi state during the global coronavirus pandemic.

M-s-u vice president for student affairs regina hyatt says some have no other source for internet... or other situation that cannot allow them to leave campus.

She says social distancing is maintained.

Students not physically on campus may continue to store belongings in their residence hall rooms until may 10th.

And just