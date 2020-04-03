Ain't No Sunshine singer Bill Withers dies now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published Ain't No Sunshine singer Bill Withers dies US singer-songwriter Bill Withers, whose hits included Lean On Me, has died aged 81, his family said. The singer died on Monday in Los Angeles, his family said in a statement. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Barb Pizzo ✌🏻 RT @QuickTake: Bill Withers, the soul singer behind 1970s hits like "Lean On Me," "Lovely Day," and "Ain’t No Sunshine," has died at the ag… 1 second ago Cheryl RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The singer Bill Withers is dead at 81. He defined 1970s soul with hits like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean on Me… 1 second ago Dixie 🆘 RT @tack_sharp: Ain't No Sunshine... Bill Withers, influential soul singer behind Ain't No Sunshine, dies aged 81 https://t.co/WDbpYw5FcE 2 seconds ago del rey RT @ComplexMusic: Legendary singer-songwriter Bill Withers has passed away at age 81. He gave us big classics like "Lean On Me," "Ain't No… 3 seconds ago BradleyUK RT @shaunking: "Ain't No Sunshine" by the legendary, incomparable Bill Withers. Today we lost a humble giant. I genuinely think he was… 3 seconds ago tempname77 RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Legendary soul singer Bill Withers, who wrote and sang hits like “Lean On Me,” “Lovely Day,” and “Ain’t No Sun… 4 seconds ago Caleb Cochran RT @dcexaminer: Bill Withers, singer of "Lean On Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine," dies at age 81. "His music forever belongs to the world. In… 4 seconds ago Rock⚡️God So much emotion and sunshine from his songs. Thank you #BillWithersRIP Singer Bill Withers has died at 81 https://t.co/YSANKplSzb 4 seconds ago