Ain't No Sunshine singer Bill Withers dies

Ain't No Sunshine singer Bill Withers dies

Ain't No Sunshine singer Bill Withers dies

US singer-songwriter Bill Withers, whose hits included Lean On Me, has died aged 81, his family said.

The singer died on Monday in Los Angeles, his family said in a statement.

