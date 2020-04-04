Sir Keir Starmer is new Labour leader: full acceptance speech without subtitles now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published Sir Keir Starmer is new Labour leader: full acceptance speech without subtitles Sir Keir Starmer has been elected leader of the Labour Party. Mr Starmer released a recorded acceptance speech as the announcement event was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

