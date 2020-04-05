Global  

New CDC recommendation to wear masks

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
New CDC recommendation to wear masks
What you need to know about masks.
0
Tweets about this

grayal58

A Gray RT @DrJacobsRad: If you are waiting for Minister Hajdu to recommend wearing a mask, don't. The CDC has made its recommendation to wear a… 1 minute ago

sestes1959

Steve Estes RT @CSP_News: Following @GovofCO's recommendation, State Troopers will begin wearing masks while continuing to serve the public. We wear a… 2 minutes ago

missmusicdiva

MISS MUSIC Watch "New CDC recommendation to wear masks" on YouTube https://t.co/ngsbjsoLas 2 minutes ago

BZedan

B. Zedan RT @partytimeHXLNT: With the CDC's recommendation for healthy folks to wear cloth face masks while shopping, etc., I've seen friends gettin… 9 minutes ago

KelseyBelle_XO

Kelseybelle Cedar Rapids,IA 💝 B-day Month RT @goku50a: Why on earth did they recommend people NOT to wear masks a few weeks ago? I thought that was idiotic. And now they’re reversin… 13 minutes ago

jono_dubs

Jonathan Wong CDC recommends people wear cloth masks to block the spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/Px0kz57Cc4 via @Verge 13 minutes ago

