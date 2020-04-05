Sir Keir Starmer to appoint a 'balanced' shadow cabinet now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published Sir Keir Starmer to appoint a 'balanced' shadow cabinet New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tells Andrew Marr he will be appointing a shadow cabinet which represents a balance of geographies, diversity, and political positions. 0

