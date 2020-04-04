Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sir Keir Starmer announced as new Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer announced as new Labour leader

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Sir Keir Starmer announced as new Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer announced as new Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer has won the Labour leadership race as the party’s three-month contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn draws to a close.

The winner was announced via email on Saturday, along with the results for the deputy leadership race.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ezeonufo

Ezeonufo Chukwunonso RT @Telegraph: 👋 Goodbye Jeremy Corbyn and hello Keir Starmer 🤔 Will the new Labour leader do a better job than his predecessor? https:… 3 seconds ago

abbasnasir59

Abbas Nasir RT @BBCBreaking: Sir Keir Starmer is announced as the new leader of the Labour Party, succeeding Jeremy Corbyn https://t.co/vn9Zn1QJfJ 5 seconds ago

jjdeeleythinks

James Deeley Thank god for that. Labour Party finally comes to its senses, and back from the brink with Starmer as leader. https://t.co/b77wEPav4V 7 seconds ago

CarlaEurope

Carla🌹🇬🇧🇪🇺🌎 Congratulations to Keir Starmer! 🎉🎈 Well-deserved win! Well done! I'm so happy! 🙂👏 #LabourLeadership https://t.co/PZN4j05To0 12 seconds ago

MalcolmQuinn9

Malcolm Quinn RT @BBCPolitics: “I’m absolutely joyous…. ecstatic… over the moon,” says Labour MP David Lammy as Sir Keir Starmer is announced the new lea… 14 seconds ago

Cegboy

marcelo lima Congratulations! Keir Starmer elected Labour leader - live news https://t.co/DdRBi9BxQ3 18 seconds ago

bhasvi1972

Elias Madzikanda Keir Starmer elected Labour leader - live news https://t.co/S3BY48HU65 22 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.