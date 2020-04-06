Nicola Sturgeon replaces chief medical officer

Nicola Sturgeon has accepted the resignation of her Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood after it was revealed she had breached the government's rules by visiting her second home.

In a press conference this afternoon, the First Minister announced that Dr Gregor Smith will take over as interim chief medical officer following a ‘difficult 24 hours’ for the Scottish government.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn