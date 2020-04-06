Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nicola Sturgeon replaces chief medical officer

Nicola Sturgeon replaces chief medical officer

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon replaces chief medical officer

Nicola Sturgeon replaces chief medical officer

Nicola Sturgeon has accepted the resignation of her Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood after it was revealed she had breached the government's rules by visiting her second home.

In a press conference this afternoon, the First Minister announced that Dr Gregor Smith will take over as interim chief medical officer following a ‘difficult 24 hours’ for the Scottish government.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.