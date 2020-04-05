Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland’s chief medical officer wrong to visit second home now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland’s chief medical officer wrong to visit second home Scotland’s chief medical officer was wrong to visit her family’s second home in Fife during the coronavirus pandemic, which went against her own advice that all Scots should stay at home, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Dr Calderwood, who was issued with a police warning over her conduct and is facing calls to resign, told a briefing at the Scottish Government headquarters in Edinburgh on Sunday she had also visited the home in Fife last weekend with her husband. 0

