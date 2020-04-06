Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

According to Reuters, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials believe that the tiger got sick after exposure from an asymptomatic zoo employee.

Paul Calle, chief veterinarian at the Bronx Zoo said, “This is the first time that any of us know of anywhere in the world that a person infected the animal and the animal got sick.” The tiger, Nadia, started exhibiting signs on March 27, after having a dry cough along with three other tigers and three lions.

Nadia was the only one tested, because she had the most symptoms, and they didn't want to subject the other cats to anesthesia.

The Bronx Zoo has been closed since mid-March.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.