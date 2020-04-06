Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

According to Reuters, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials believe that the tiger got sick after exposure from an asymptomatic zoo employee.

Paul Calle, chief veterinarian at the Bronx Zoo said, “This is the first time that any of us know of anywhere in the world that a person infected the animal and the animal got sick.” The tiger, Nadia, started exhibiting signs on March 27, after having a dry cough along with three other tigers and three lions.

Nadia was the only one tested, because she had the most symptoms, and they didn't want to subject the other cats to anesthesia.

The Bronx Zoo has been closed since mid-March.