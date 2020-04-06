Monday 4/6 Insider Buying Report: PLCE, AMZN

Global  

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Children's Place's Director, Norman S.

Matthews, made a $449,570 buy of PLCE, purchasing 28,300 shares at a cost of $15.89 each.

Children's Place is trading up about 20.7% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Matthews bought PLCE at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $723,780 at an average of $39.12 per share.

And on Wednesday, Director Indra K.

Nooyi bought $193,041 worth of Amazon.

Om, buying 100 shares at a cost of $1930.41 each.

Before this latest buy, Nooyi purchased AMZN at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $360,106 at an average of $1800.53 per share.

Amazon.

Om is trading up about 2.1% on the day Monday.




