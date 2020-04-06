Global  

Jacinda Ardern Assures New Zealand: Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Are 'Essential Workers'

Jacinda Ardern Assures New Zealand: Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Are ‘Essential Workers’

Jacinda Ardern Assures New Zealand: Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Are ‘Essential Workers’

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed to children worried about the Easter Bunny during the coronavirus outbreak that both the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are considered essential workers.

In Monday’s coronavirus press conference, she warned it may be “a bit difficult at the moment" for the bunny to make it to all homes and suggested younger viewers to draw an Easter egg for their front windows instead.

The country has been put under a strict four-week lockdown for nearly two weeks now, with all residents having to stay at home and only key workers allowed to work.

