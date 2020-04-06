Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A 4-year-old female tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case.

Three other tigers and three African lions have also developed dry coughs and decreased appetites but are expected to recover.

According to Business Insider, no other big cats show symptoms but the zoo took measures to prevent more exposure.

The zoo explained the cats were infected by a caretaker who had COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.