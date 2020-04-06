Trial Testing Arthritis Drug Against The Coronavirus Underway In US And Spain

At least six confirmed COVID-19 patients have been enrolled in a clinical trial testing the arthritis drug Actemra.

According to Business Insider, researchers are studying the drug as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

The study enrolled the first patients last Friday in the US and Spain.

The study is investigating if the medication can help severe COVID-19 patients suffering from pneumonia recover.

The trial will enroll 330 people worldwide, officials are hoping to have initial results in early summer.

Globally there are over 1.3 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with a death toll of more than 74,000.