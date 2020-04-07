Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > hydroxychloroquine

hydroxychloroquine

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
hydroxychloroquine
drug to treat covid19
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

hydroxychloroquine

To control their pain...are having trouble finding it...after the president promoted it as a treatment for coronavirus.

Hydroxychloro quine is in trials, but hasn't been approved to treat covid-19.

It's mainly used for patients with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis...people whom abc 36's christy bollinger... reports are now worried about getting the drugs they need.

You'd probably never heard of anti-malaria drug...hydroxychlo roquine.

"this wasn't a drug that was widely used before this happened."

Uk college of pharmacy associate dean frank romanelli says currently, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis patients use it daily... to help with pain....but now, it's getting an awful lot of attention beyond that.

"it does appear to have some anti-viral activity so when the whole covid-19 came on the scene people were looking for drugs to test the logical thing was let's look at hydroxycloroquine."

Even though his own experts have cautioned against advocating for an unproven drug use... president trump has been claiming it cures the virus.

President trump - we've had some unbelievable results, unbelievable results, and it also gives the people hope.

Enough hope...there's been an increase in demand.

I spoke on the phone with pharmacists who say they're struggling to keep the drug on their shelves..

The demand is that great.

There are fears people might be hoarding it.

"we have seen across the country people trying to access the medicine and almost every board of pharmacy in the us including kentucky has put some restrictions on prescribing of the drug."

There have also been reports in other states of drug makers freezing refills for those who really need it...like those with lupus and arthritis.

If they can't get hydroxychloro quine...romanelli says their diseases won't be as well- controlled.

"it's controlling the pain associated with lupus or with arthritis and if they can't get access to the drug then their disease will flare."

He says hopefully, the restrictions placed around it...will make sure they never have to experience that.

Christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

Weather reopen




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ch45595920

L'Öchê Democratic state lawmaker credits President Trump and hydroxychloroquine with saving her life https://t.co/xefXgJSxeC 2 seconds ago

SergioSamanoJr

Sergio RT @mmfa: New: Fox News has promoted hydroxychloroquine nearly 300 times in a two-week period https://t.co/lReRR4h4Dr https://t.co/7hY2ihzI… 2 seconds ago

djdarinhanson

Darin Hanson RT @shannonrwatts: Donald Trump on hydroxychloroquine: “You're not going to die from this pill." This is not necessarily true. 2 seconds ago

NorgeHeithinn

Gary Pantser Must read! https://t.co/LDoHSSv4fN 2 seconds ago

Esictp

Enrico S. 🇮🇹 RT @MichaelCoudrey: Hydroxychloroquine & azithroymycin are both very cheap medicines & both are out of patent. Without insurance, the 10 d… 3 seconds ago

UXB111

WWW.MAGA.BLACK RT @DonaldJTrumpJr: Dem Governor Who Banned Hydroxychloroquine Gets Caught Hoarding It | NewsRadio 740 KTRH | The Pursuit of Happiness http… 3 seconds ago

chilz2011

carol hilz RT @eugenegu: The Bureau of Prisons just bought a ton of hydroxychloroquine. So let me make this clear. Human beings are not guinea pigs. I… 3 seconds ago

abbas_panjwani

Abbas Panjwani RT @juliacarriew: French researchers treated 26 patients with hydroxychloroquine: - 1 died - 2 went to the ICU - 2 quit the study - 20 rec… 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.