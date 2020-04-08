Global  

Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of The 2020 Presidential Race

Sen.

Bernie Sanders of Vermont is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

His campaign announced the decision in an email to supporters on Wednesday.

His exit from the race makes Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee against President Donald Trump.

Sanders built his campaign on transformative policies.

He was in favor of universal healthcare, tuition-free public college, and the Green New Deal.

